Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Regis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after buying an additional 122,223 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Regis by 200.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regis by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGS opened at $2.72 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

