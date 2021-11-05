Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of Century Casinos worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 3.03. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

