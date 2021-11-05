Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

HMLP stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

