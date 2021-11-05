loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $10.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

