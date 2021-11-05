Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to “Reduce” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Nomura currently has $13.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ford Motor stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

