Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $452.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.