KeyCorp Increases Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $27.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRT. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

IRT opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

