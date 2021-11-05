Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $440.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $443.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.13 and a 200-day moving average of $382.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

