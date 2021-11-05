Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

