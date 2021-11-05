$0.06 EPS Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Celsius also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. Celsius has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

