151,057 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

