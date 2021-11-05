Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.56% of Visteon worth $120,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

Shares of VC opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

