Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,125,000 after buying an additional 86,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

