Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $309.74 or 0.00503130 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $454,547.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

