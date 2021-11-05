FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.73. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

