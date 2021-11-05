EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

