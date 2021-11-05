William Blair Weighs in on CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CURO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $687.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CURO Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.