Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells $260,906,250.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

