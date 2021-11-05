GoDaddy Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.80 on Friday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

