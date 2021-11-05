Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $47.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.50 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

