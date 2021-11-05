Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $175.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $111.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 798.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

