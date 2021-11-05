Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.