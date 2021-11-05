Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.
IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.
IR stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
