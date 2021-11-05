Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Issued By KeyCorp

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Harsco in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Harsco stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

