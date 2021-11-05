Insperity, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Insperity in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,970 shares of company stock worth $13,111,940 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

