Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.