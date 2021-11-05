Brokers Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.44 on Friday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,673,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

