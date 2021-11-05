First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,340,083 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $163.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

