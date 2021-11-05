First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.93 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bunge by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Bunge by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

