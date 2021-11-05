First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

