First Trust Advisors LP Sells 560,887 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 560,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.