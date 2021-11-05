First Trust Advisors LP Takes $18.60 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 17.77% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $416,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

