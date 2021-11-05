Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radware by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

RDWR opened at $34.19 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

