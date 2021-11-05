First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

