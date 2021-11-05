Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,401,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

