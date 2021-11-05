Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 279 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Jack in the Box worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.06 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

