Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,596.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $166.17 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

