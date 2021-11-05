Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Avient has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

