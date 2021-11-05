National Bank Financial Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.20.

TSE NFI opened at C$25.31 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -194.69.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -511.63%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

