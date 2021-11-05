B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Envela stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Envela by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

