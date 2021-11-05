ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

