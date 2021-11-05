MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $3.02 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

