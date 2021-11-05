MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $3.02 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.