Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.85 and a 12-month high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

