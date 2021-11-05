Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.53 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

