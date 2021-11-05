Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,314,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.