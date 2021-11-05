Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.33% of EVO Payments worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 580,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 89,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,094.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

