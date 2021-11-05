Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,100 shares of company stock worth $11,548,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

KNX stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

