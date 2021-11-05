Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.47% of Gentherm worth $34,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 103.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Gentherm stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

