Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,693 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Murphy USA worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $179.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

