Royal Bank of Canada Has $33 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $118.83 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.