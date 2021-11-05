ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $32.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

